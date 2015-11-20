(Refiles to widen distribution and add reporting credit)
By Dan Levine
Nov 19 ASR Group, the world's largest sugar
refiner, recorded sales of almost $3 billion in 2012, according
to a deposition of ASR board member Pepe Fanjul Jr. disclosed in
the U.S. sugar industry's legal battle with the country's
powerful corn sector.
That was up more than 64 percent from 2008, an attorney
questioning Fanjul said in the deposition filed in Los Angeles
federal court on Wednesday. It gives a rare insight into the
privately owned company owned by the politically influential
Fanjul family in South Florida.
The deposition with Fanjul did not disclose more up-to-date
numbers, but the evidence could help determine the amount of any
damages in the case.
Several sugar refiners including ASR alleged in a 2011
lawsuit that a Corn Refiners Association ad campaign describing
high fructose corn syrup as "corn sugar" and "natural" was
false. The corn refiners countersued, saying the Sugar
Association falsely said in its newsletter that corn syrup
caused obesity and cancer.
Fanjul was questioned about ASR sales in a January
deposition. An attorney for the corn refiners asked Fanjul about
internal ASR figures that showed $2.92 billion in net sales for
2012, up from $1.772 billion in 2008.
Fanjul said he "didn't remember" whether ASR sugar sales
were substantially increasing from 2008 to 2012.
Corn refiners have argued that sugar processors were not
damaged because they enjoyed "record sales" during the ad
campaign. The sugar growers are seeking $1.1 billion in
compensatory damages over the campaign. The corn refiners are
seeking about $530 million in their countersuit.
ASR was formed in part from Florida Crystals Corp, founded
by the Fanjuls in 1960 after the family fled the Cuban
revolution. The Fanjuls are considered to be large political
donors in Florida's Cuban-American community.
The family's companies have been building their sugar empire
in recent years with several strategic acquisitions, and ASR is
now the world's largest vertically integrated cane refiner.
In the deposition, Fanjul said he owned "less than 5
percent" of shares in Fanjul Corp, which he said is the parent
of Florida Crystals. He said he did not know how many other
shareholders there were in Fanjul Corp.
Asked the market value of Fanjul Corp, Fanjul was instructed
by his attorney not to answer.
The case in U.S. District Court, Central District of
California is Western Sugar Cooperative et al. vs. Archer
Daniels Midland Co et al., 11-3473.
(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Additional reporting
by Chris Prentice in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney)