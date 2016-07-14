LONDON, July 14 Czarnikow forecasts a global
sugar deficit of 9.8 million tonnes in the 2016/17 season,
slightly below a shortfall of 12.5 million in 2015/16, it said
on Thursday.
The London-based commodities house said in a report that the
combined deficit over the two seasons would draw down almost all
the stockpiling that took place in the previous four seasons.
"As global sugar stocks draw down, the market's ability to
respond to adverse events reduces. For this reason we believe
price volatility will increase in the coming months, and the
higher prices are here to stay for the short and medium term,"
Czarniknow Analysis Manager Stephen Geldart said.
Raw sugar futures on ICE have risen sharply during
the last few months, boosted by tightening supplies. The front
month hit 21.10 cents a lb on July 5, its highest level since
October 2012.
Czarnikow forecast production would rise in 2016/17 to 177.8
million tonnes, up from an estimated 172.9 million in 2015/16.
(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Susan Fenton)