* Copersucar buys 2,216 lots, or 112,578 tonnes, of sugar
* Rainy weather delays cane harvest, sugar production
* Seen as precautionary measure to cover supply commitments
BRASILIA/NEW YORK, July 2 Top Brazilian sugar
grower Copersucar S.A. has turned buyer, becoming what is
believed to be the first producer to take physical delivery from
the futures market in over half a century.
Copersucar will take delivery of 2,216 lots, or 112,578
tonnes, of sugar against the ICE Futures U.S. July expiry last
Friday, Copersucar spokesman Guilherme Pena said, confirming
market speculation. He declined to make any further comment. The
delivery has a notional value of over $50 million.
That revelation triggered speculation about whether
Copersucar's move reflected advance warning of a looming
shortage in the global sugar market, something analysts say
appears unlikely, or more likely a short-term supply squeeze for
the company itself following unseasonably heavy rains in Brazil.
"It's a reflection of the situation in Brazil as far as the
delay with the cane harvest and sugar production (goes)," said
Michael McDougall, a senior vice president for Newedge USA.
He said it was the first time in at least 50 years that a
sugar producer had taken delivery from the exchange.
Normally producers use futures contracts as a way to hedge
production by selling contracts forward, shorting the market to
lock in prices and, if necessary, delivering their own supply.
Merchant traders like Cargill or, in rare cases, consumers are
more likely to take delivery as a way to source supply.
Copersucar bought only a small percentage of the total
deliveries that amounted to 21,737 contracts, or 1.1 million
tonnes, marking the biggest delivery in three years. Cargill
will take delivery of most of this, at 17,298 contracts, or
878,781 tonnes.[ID: nL6E8I2C2T]
The volumes were also small relative to the size of the
Brazilian firm, equivalent to less than six days' worth of its
annual output.
As such, futures traders appeared unfazed by the appearance
of a seller on the buy side. On Monday, benchmark October raw
sugar futures rose a modest 0.39 cent, or 1.9 percent, to
finish at 21.40 cents a lb, its highest close since April 30 but
still down 8 percent since the start of the year.
Traders were surprised by the purchase. Some speculated the
move was aimed to push up the price of sugar; one trader
wondered if it was simply due to some kind of error.
Most agreed on one thing: "The majority of traders believe
there is no shortage (of sugar)," said one New York trader.
WEATHER WORRIES DOG
Weather problems are dogging Brazil's cane harvest with
unseasonably heavy rain since the crop's outset in April,
delaying production and threatening to reduce total output of
the sweetener, though a spell of drier weather has now begun.
A broad view of supply and demand this year suggests the
market should still be comfortably supplied, with estimates for
surpluses of 9 million to 11 million tonnes, but the slow start
to Brazil's harvest means immediate availability is tighter.
"It's a short-term thing that reflects the situation of the
day with the (immediate) lack of product," said Julio Borges,
director and associate at Job Economia who saw the decision as a
precautionary move by Copersucar to meet delivery commitments.
Brazilian cane industry association Unica said last week
that the delays would push the bulk of this season's sugar
production into the second half of the year. Its data put sugar
production through mid-June at 28 percent less than last season.
"Potentially, with the weather, sugar production is being
adversely affected because the industrial yields are falling,"
said Newedge's McDougall, referring to the quantity of sugar in
each tonne of cane.
He wondered whether that factor might prompt mills to
produce more of sugarcane's other derivative product, ethanol
biofuel, burned in millions of flex-fuel cars on Brazil's roads.
"Potentially the mix will be changed (in favor of) ethanol.
Also the mills need the cash and they tend to produce the
quickest product they can, which is hydrous ethanol," he said.
TRADING BRANCH
Copersucar is the trading branch of a cane producers'
cooperative. Last season the company processed 7.6 million
tonnes of cane which means the delivery it will receive
represents about 1.5 percent of its throughput.
Prices have been boosted lately by delays at Brazilian ports
due to the recent rains that have also disrupted harvesting.
Wet weather during the harvest brings a myriad of problems,
preventing harvesters from operating in the fields, causing the
plant to metabolize the sugar in the stalk and leading to a
backlog of ships at the ports.
The queue of ships at the country's main ports handling
sugar reached 70 during last week, not yet an alarming figure
compared with a peak of more than 120 during a wet period in
2010. That queue and resulting weeks-long delays to deliveries
coincided with a period of exceptionally strong immediate demand
to push sugar futures to a 5-1/2-month high by August that year.
Forecaster Somar said the outlook in the main cane-growing
areas in the southeast, was for mostly dry weather during the
next fortnight, however the key sugar port of Santos was at risk
of a brief spell of rain this weekend and heavier rains the
following weekend with a dry spell in between.
"The interior should be drier. It's more on the coast (that
there is a likelihood of rain)," said meteorologist Flavia
Matiolo.
