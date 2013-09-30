* ICE October raw sugar delivery estimated at 1.49 mln
tonnes-traders
* Estimated delivery biggest on records dating back to 1989
* Brazil, Argentina, Central America seen delivering sugar
By Marcy Nicholson
NEW YORK, Sept 30 Global agribusiness group
Louis Dreyfus Commodities is expected to
be the sole receiver of the largest delivery against a New York
raw sugar contract in at least 24 years, three traders said on
Monday.
The delivery was at the top end of the range predicted by
traders ahead of the expiry, reflecting abundant global supplies
and uncertainty about disruption in supplies as rains in Brazil
have hampered cane crushing in the world's No. 1 producer.
Louis Dreyfus was unable to provide immediate comment.
Traders expect a delivery against the ICE Futures U.S.
October sugar contract of 29,344 lots, or 1.49 million tonnes.
If confirmed on Tuesday morning, when the exchange will release
the official delivery figure, this would be the biggest delivery
in at least 24 years, according to exchange data that goes back
to 1989.
This is more than triple the average 453,000 tonnes in the
past five October deliveries, according to ICE data.
While Louis Dreyfus often sells raw sugar onto the board,
this is the company's first purchase in at least a year.
It also comes just weeks after Louis Dreyfus Commodities
Suisse SA bought all 313,150 tonnes of white sugar tendered
against the NYSE Liffe October contract.
"I frankly don't think the receiver has any homes for the
delivery," said one sugar dealer, referring to the large raw
sugar delivery and echoing another dealer's bearish sentiment on
the large delivery.
"It could be rather painful for them as they will struggle
to find homes in a market not awash with demand."
Other dealers, however, noted there could be a bullish
impact.
"One entity taking all is generally bullish," one dealer
said.
The October futures contract soared in thin dealings
on its last day of trade, jumping 4.3 percent to a session high
at 17.60 cents per lb before closing up 3.6 percent at 17.48
cents. With open interest remaining unusually high the day ahead
of expiration, the large delivery was much anticipated during
the trading session.
"The market took it well. It rebounded," another dealer
said.
"Depending on this rain in Brazil, if it does rain and sugar
production estimates go down, anybody who took delivery now
could be sitting pretty."
Dealers said the sugar is coming from Brazil, Argentina,
Nicaragua, Costa Rica and El Salvador.
Last October, Bunge Ltd took the bulk of a delivery
of about 595,000 tonnes, or 11,710 lots, as rains increased
worries about potential supply disruptions.
The large delivery comes as the market continues to digest a
huge crop, even as rains and maintenance have hampered cane
crushing in the world's top grower, Brazil. Raw sugar futures
closed the third quarter up 6.7 percent, the spot
contract's best quarterly performance in nearly three years,
after being locked in a bear market since early 2011.
Imperial Sugar, one of the largest U.S. refiners and owned
by Louis Dreyfus Corp, is one of three firms suing customers for
defaulting on contracts, in the latest sign that sinking prices
and a supply glut are roiling the U.S. industry.
With futures prices no longer at a steep discount to
Brazil's cash market, delivering to the exchange was seen as
possibly more alluring for Brazil's huge output, traders said.
The delivery against the October contract is expected to
eclipse the delivery against the May 2013 contract which totaled
1.43 million tonnes, or 28,222 lots, when Louis Dreyfus was one
of the deliverers.
In December 2012, Louis Dreyfus Corp's Brazilian sugar and
ethanol unit Biosev, said it was selling assets at its Sao
Carlos plant to the Sao Martinho milling group for 200 million
reais (then $95.51 million).