* French output seen rising 20 pct after quotas end

* Isoglucose consumption seen rising in EU market

* National supports seen aiding least efficient producers

By David Brough

GENEVA, April 14 The European Union's sugar industry will increasingly shift to lower cost producers such as France and Germany after the dismantling of output quotas in October 2017 with the outlook bleak for Mediterranean and Nordic growers.

Senior industry figures attending the Platts EU sugar seminar said they also expected the EU to switch from being a net sugar importer to a net exporter after quotas end.

The end of quotas will abolish minimum protected beet prices and will open up sugar trade to the world market, creating opportunities for producers such as France and Germany to raise output and sales in domestic and EU markets and beyond.

France is expected to lead the charge, increasing its sugar output by some 20 percent after 2017, said Alain Jeanroy, head of the French Sugar Beet Growers' Association (CGB).

"Our objective is increasing yield and reducing costs," he said.

French beet yields were projected to rise by 4 percent a year post-2017, he said.

Alexandre Luneau, executive committee member of French cooperative producer Tereos, said he expected the EU to export about 3.0 million tonnes annually after 2017, up from exports of 1.6 million tonnes now.

EU producers would export primarily to markets within the EU, as well as potentially to Africa and the Middle East.

Imports to the EU are forecast to drop to 0.5 million tonnes post-2017 from 3.8 million tonnes now, Luneau said.

German sugar exporters will also seek increased export opportunities to markets within the EU, said Erik Bertelsen, head of sales at Nordzucker.

Delegates said the least efficient EU beet growing producers, such as Italy, Greece, Spain, Portugal and Nordic countries, would struggle to compete post-2017.

"The mere fact that under the quota system they are struggling, does not bode well for them," Martin van Driel, DG Agriculture of the European Commission, said.

Analysts said continuing national supports to the beet sugar sector could delay the demise of some of the least efficient beet industries, but government support to declining industries was not likely to be indefinite.

Delegates also said they expected isoglucose, or high fructose corn syrup, a sweetener made from corn starch, to account for an increased share of the EU sweetener market, above its present production quota of 700,000 tonnes.

Luneau said consumption of isoglucose could rise to 2.1 million tonnes after the quota ends. (Editing by David Clarke)