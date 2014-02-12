* Delivery may include Brazilian, Central American supplies
* Open interest as of Tuesday was 417,350 tonnes
LONDON Feb 12 A moderate white sugar delivery
tonnage, likely to include Brazilian and possibly Central
American supplies, is expected against the expiry of the Liffe
March futures contract on Thursday, brokers said on Wednesday.
One London-based broker said the delivery could come in at
around 200,000 tonnes, but added that it was still too soon to
make any accurate forecasts.
He said he expected Brazilian and possibly Central American
sugar to feature in the delivery tonnage, and perhaps some
Indian and Mexican supplies.
The delivery tonnage was expected to be below the
substantial open interest of 8,347 lots (417,350 tonnes) as of
Tuesday, with two days' trading to go to the expiry which will
take effect after the close on Thursday.
When the December futures contract expired a modest 41,650
tonnes were tendered.
Brokers said the front spread on Wednesday signalled
potential nearby demand, trading out to a $6 premium.
"This has also contributed to the strengthening of the
May-August spread, trading at -$6.50 and especially of the
May-May premium, changing hands currently at $88 per tonne," one
London-based broker said.
"The run up to expiry tomorrow may be a rough ride."
Trade sources are expected to have a clearer idea of the
delivery shortly after the market closes on Thursday.
(Reporting by David Brough; Editing by Jane Merriman)