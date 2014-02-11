* Fire lasted less than 30 minutes-Brazilian trade source
* Shipping operations halted briefly-Brazilian trade source
* Cause of the fire not known
By David Brough
DUBAI, Feb 11 A fire that was put out at the
Rumo sugar terminal at the port of Santos in Brazil did not
damage sugar stocks, the company that is controlled by sugar and
ethanol producer Cosan said in a statement on
Tuesday.
Rumo said a fire broke out in its XXVI warehouse in the
afternoon on Monday but was "totally brought under control". The
company said it would investigate the fire's cause but provided
no additional details.
News of the fire at Rumo spread quickly among trade sources
gathered at the sugar conference in Dubai, after the massive
fire at a terminal operated by Copersucar on Oct. 18 shocked the
industry.
The Copersucar terminal fire severely damaged five sugar
warehouses, shutdown 10 million tonnes of annual export capacity
and triggered a sharp rally in ICE raw sugar futures at the
time.
"The (Rumo) fire was put out quickly," Jonathan Kingsman
told a plenary session at the Feb. 8-11 Platts Kingsman Dubai
sugar conference on Tuesday.
Cosan officials were not available for comment.
A senior Brazilian trade source in Dubai said the fire was
put out within half an hour.
"There was no significant damage to sugar. Shipping
operations were briefly stopped, and resumed three hours after
the fire was put out," the source said.
"We believe that this (fire) won't affect the loading
capacity at the port this year," Kingsman said.