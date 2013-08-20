* Use of containers for sugar transport increasingly popular
* Contract revision likely to be considered
* Users hope ICE will introduce cross margining
* Brokers ask for shorter trading day
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, Aug 20 The new owners of London-listed
white sugar futures may breathe fresh life into the contract by
offering container delivery, catching up with a growing trend in
the industry.
The Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), which already
owns a U.S.-listed raw sugar contract, is setting up a
committee to review the less liquid London-listed contract, part
of its purchase of NYSE Euronext for $8.2 billion.
With about a third of the 25 million tonne per year world
refined sugar trade shipped in containers, traders see that
change as a major focus for post-purchase discussions, along
with margin requirements, use of lower quality sugars and
trading hours.
Currently, the white sugar futures contract only
accepts deliveries in large bulk vessels, which some users say
is outmoded given the quick growth of cheaper containers,
increasingly the preferred way of transport in the international
physical market.
"There is more and more need for a container solution, I
think ICE should do something about it," a source at a brokerage
said. "Containers are getting more important."
Liffe had looked at introducing a container delivery option
two years earlier, but a study found introducing it would be
technically complex, given a shortage of containers at some
ports.
However, new ownership and the increase of container usage
was seen adding a fresh sense of urgency.
"I am not sure there is an easy solution but I think they
(ICE) will be looking at it as a much greater percentage of
white sugar trade is moving in containers," said Jonathan
Kingsman, head of agriculture at data provider Platts.
Shipping in containers, which can transport up to 27 tonnes
of bagged white sugar, is a cheaper and more flexible solution
than using conventional bulkers, which generally transport
14,000-20,000 tonnes of sugar at one time.
Containers are also more suitable for buyers with limited
financial resources and volume requirements.
More than 40 percent of the white sugar exported by top
supplier Brazil last year was shipped in containers, said
Leonardo Bichara Rocha, senior economist at the International
Sugar Organization.
"I think the simplest and best solution would be to say that
if a buyer wants containers and if containers are available then
the seller has to be ready to stuff the sugar into containers,
passing the extra costs onto the buyer," the brokerage source
said.
A spokeswoman at ICE said the exchange continues to
hold discussions with London softs market participants and that
its goal is to ensure that futures contracts remain relevant
hedging mechanisms for customers.
LIQUIDITY BOOST WANTED
Market players also suggested ICE should lower margin
requirements for users of both the U.S. raw sugar and London
white with offsetting positions on the two contracts.
"I think they should look at cross margining between one
contract and the other to reduce margin requirements," said
James Kirkup, head of sugar brokerage at ABN AMRO.
"That might bring liquidity to the market, which is what
they want; they want people to trade more."
Another option floated is the launch of a new refined sugar
contract for 150s ICUMSA (International Commission For Uniform
Methods Of Sugar Analysis) sugar, a lower grade than the
currently traded 45s ICUMSA white sugar.
Sucden sugar broker Nick Penney said ICE could also launch
futures spread between the two white sugar contracts and each of
them and the raw sugar contract.
But some opposed the launch of new contracts, fearing it
might dilute the already slim white sugar volumes.
A better option would be to make it possible to deliver 150s
ICUMSA sugar at a discount against 45s ICUMSA sugar futures
sales, two London-based dealers said.
This would increase the amount of sugar that can be
delivered particularly from origins such as Brazil, India,
Thailand and Pakistan.
Brokers also hope ICE will accommodate their request to cut
the daily trading time to concentrate volumes.
"If you look at how the market trades, there are periods
early in the morning and late in the evening where you have very
low volumes," said Marex Spectron sugar broker Tony Sheridan.
"It would be better to trade the same volumes in a shorter
amount of time."