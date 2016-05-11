* Contract size to be fifty tonnes
* Delivery ports in Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America
LONDON May 11 ICE Futures Europe said on
Wednesday it plans to launch a containerized white sugar futures
contract on June 20 with the first listed contract to be October
2016.
The contract, which could eventually supplant the existing
global benchmark <0#LSU:>, reflects the growing dominance of
containerized trade.
Traders estimate about 75 percent of the global physical
white sugar trade is carried in ship containers, a share which
is likely to increase.
ICE also operates the current benchmark white sugar futures
contract which is based on the traditional method of
transporting sugar in large volumes on vessels known as bulkers
or cargo ships.
The exchange said in a circular that the contract would be
for physical settlement with a contract size of 50 tonnes.
Delivery months will be March, May, August, October and
December.
Delivery ports include Paranagua and Santos in top sugar
producer Brazil, Bangkok and Laemchabang in Thailand, Mundra in
India, Jebel Ali in the United Arab Emirates, Jeddah in Saudi
Arabia, Rotterdam in the Netherlands, Penang and Port Kelang in
Malaysia and Le Havre in France.
There are also ports in Argentina, Belgium, Colombia, El
Salvador, Germany, Guatemala, Poland, South Africa and Britain.
"The Exchange may from time to time list or de-list a port,
which shall have such effect with regard to existing or new
contracts or both as the Exchange may determine in its absolute
discretion," ICE said.
(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Alexander Smith)