* Nordzucker will expand supplier network
* Wilmar sees greater access to European market
HAMBURG Feb 15 Germany's Nordzucker, the
EU's second-largest sugar refiner by quota, said it had reached
an agreement with Singapore-based trading group Wilmar
on cooperation in sugar purchasing and marketing.
Cooperation will involve purchasing raw sugar for the
European market and marketing of sugar outside the European
Union, Nordzucker said.
"The EU sugar market will in the future continue to remain
dependent on imports," Nordzucker's agricultural director, Niels
Poerksen, said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Wilmar is a globally active company in the sugar sector
which has enormous experience," he added.
"Through the cooperation we will expand our supplier base
and further expand our networking with world markets."
Cooperation will be with Wilmar Sugar Pte. Ltd., a unit of
Wilmar International, Nordzucker said.
The agreement will give Wilmar greater access to the
European market, said Wilmar Sugar Managing Director Jean-Luc
Bohbot in the statement.
The EU has been importing raw sugar after cutting its own
production as part of farm subsidy reforms. But the bloc has
been finding it difficult to secure supplies because of high
prices.
The EU in November approved the opening of a sugar tendering
system for all non-EU countries at reduced import duties. But
the tenders were temporarily suspended in January.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Jane Baird)