HAMBURG Feb 15 Germany's Nordzucker, the EU's second-largest sugar refiner by quota, said it had reached an agreement with Singapore-based trading group Wilmar on cooperation in sugar purchasing and marketing.

Cooperation will involve purchasing raw sugar for the European market and marketing of sugar outside the European Union, Nordzucker said.

"The EU sugar market will in the future continue to remain dependent on imports," Nordzucker's agricultural director, Niels Poerksen, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Wilmar is a globally active company in the sugar sector which has enormous experience," he added.

"Through the cooperation we will expand our supplier base and further expand our networking with world markets."

Cooperation will be with Wilmar Sugar Pte. Ltd., a unit of Wilmar International, Nordzucker said.

The agreement will give Wilmar greater access to the European market, said Wilmar Sugar Managing Director Jean-Luc Bohbot in the statement.

The EU has been importing raw sugar after cutting its own production as part of farm subsidy reforms. But the bloc has been finding it difficult to secure supplies because of high prices.

The EU in November approved the opening of a sugar tendering system for all non-EU countries at reduced import duties. But the tenders were temporarily suspended in January. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Jane Baird)