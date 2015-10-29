(Repeats for additional subscribers)
By Chris Prentice
NEW YORK Oct 29 America's sugar beet growers
are under siege as U.S. food companies increasingly shun
genetically modified (GMO) crops.
In the past seven years, the farmers - many in Minnesota,
North Dakota, Michigan and Idaho - have all switched to GMO
seeds created by Monsanto Co and sold by others as they
seek to increase yields and cut costs. Genetically Modified
Organisms include plants that have had been created through gene
splicing - the introduction of DNA from a different species to
make a new one.
Now, as public sentiment moves against GMO crops and imports
of cane sugar rise, sugar beet growers have seen their share of
the U.S. sugar market slip to the smallest on record. Critics
believe GMO crops contribute to the industrialization of farming
and question promises of safety.
Beets' share of all U.S. sugar deliveries - which represent
total demand to major users and customers - fell to less than 41
percent of the U.S. total of 11.8 million tons (10.7 million
tonnes) in the last fiscal year, a record low, down from 47
percent of 10.4 million tons in the 2008 crop year, the year the
biotech seeds were introduced on a commercial scale, according
to U.S. government data dating from 1992.
Beets will account for almost 60 percent of this year's 8.8
million tons of sugar production in the United States. Any
difference between what's been produced and what's been sold is
generally inventoried and/or sold the following year. Though
it's not clear that the erosion in demand comes from reaction
against GMO food, industry sources said the trend is beginning
to pressure the beet industry.
CONSUMER BACKLASH
Food manufacturers are taking seriously the backlash from
consumers, including Millennials, the generation of people now
in their 20s and 30s, who are perceived to care more about the
ingredients on their plates.
Companies including Hershey Co, Chipotle Mexican
Grill Inc, Unilever Plc subsidiary Ben &
Jerry's Homemade Inc and General Mills Inc have pledged
to ditch GMO ingredients in some products, bowing to customer
pressure.
"Millennials care about the ingredients that are in our
products," said Eric Boyle, director of responsible sourcing at
Hershey. "Simple ingredients are a long-term trend. This is
where things are going."
Hershey will stop using beet sugar in its Kisses and Milk
Chocolate bars, two of its best-known products, by the end of
the year.
Vermont has passed a law, due to come into effect next year,
which requires food with GMO ingredients to be so labeled. It's
the first such law in the nation and a move that some industry
experts think could drive consumers toward organic and other
non-GMO foods.
MARKET PROTECTION
The U.S. protects the domestic sugar market through a
network of import quota and marketing allotments, and guarantees
U.S. growers a premium that's now about 4 cents a pound above
global prices, which have been depressed due to oversupply.
Refined cane sugar typically trades at a slight premium over
refined beet sugar. Raw sugar costs about 25 cents a pound in
the United States.
It's easy to see why beet farmers made the switch to
biotech. Within two years of the seed's launch in 2008, they
were used in almost every U.S. beet farm, boosting yields to
record highs and slashing herbicide costs. For most beet
farmers, returning to conventional seeds is inconceivable.
"If we had to go back to conventional seeds, our cooperative
couldn't survive," said Rebecca Larson, an agronomist with
Western Sugar Cooperative in Denver.
Sugar from beets and sugar from cane look and taste the
same. Proponents of GMO sugar say that the product is safe and
identical to its non-GMO competition. Even so, consumers are
turning to organic and less processed foods, said Billy Roberts,
a senior food and drink analyst at Mintel.
"People are interested in avoiding Frankenfood and foods
they don't understand," Roberts said.
LOBBYING EFFORTS
For beet farmers, the situation has gotten so bad that they
are boosting their lobbying efforts in Washington and launching
their first major offensive to combat growing public opposition
through a social media campaign.
Western Sugar, one of eight sugarbeet co-operatives in the
United States, is already seeing a dent in sales as consumers
turn away from GMO.
"We are seeing an impact," said Larson. "A lot of our
customers are decreasing their orders because they want non-GMO
sugar. It feels like it's more and more by the day." She
declined to give specific details on volumes of sales lost or on
customers that have moved away from their sugar.
As the debate over GMO foods drives customers away from beet
sugar, it's also exposed a schism with the farmers who grow
sugar cane in Florida, Louisiana, Hawaii, and Texas.
Cane growers have become the main beneficiaries of the shift
away from beet sugar and many are embracing the trend. There are
no genetically-modified cane seeds.
ASR Group, the world's largest vertically-integrated cane
sugar refiner, owned by the politically connected Fanjul family
of Florida, labels products such as household brand Domino Sugar
as GMO-free through the Non-GMO Project, an organization that
certifies and audits food.
AmCane Sugar Refining LLC and Cumberland Packing Corp, whose
packets of "Sugar In The Raw" are used in thousands of Starbucks
Corp's stores across America, have also signed up for
the non-GMO seal.
Cane and beet farm groups declined to discuss the polarizing
effect the GMO issue has on their industry, one of the nation's
most powerful farm lobby groups in Washington.
Luther Markwart, head of the American Sugarbeet Growers
Association that represents country's 10,000 beet farmers,
acknowledged that on this issue, unlike most, sugar beet farmers
are going it alone.
"This is simply a beet issue," he said.
The split is a contrast from the industry's usual cohesive
stance on issues that affect farmers from policy to consumer
tastes - two years ago, it fought off efforts to dismantle the
country's generous farm subsidies and the industry has waged a
successful decades-long campaign against a long-time foe,
high-fructose corn syrup.
GRASSROOTS CAMPAIGN
Markwart said the beet industry ignored the push against
genetically-engineered foods for too long.
"It was never something that seemed like you needed to spend
a lot of time on," he said.
That's no longer the case. He has enlisted 18 women, largely
farmers and wives of farmers and including Larson, to defend
sugar on Twitter and Facebook and persuade mothers that GMO
seeds are safe. He said that because the message is being
delivered by women, that consumers will trust it.
Last month, the group flew to Monsanto's St. Louis
headquarters to learn about the seed technology and sharpen
their social media skills, Markwart said.
The industry is throwing more cash at the issue too. This
year, the U.S. Beet Sugar Association, a sister organization
which represents sugar-beet processors, has started lobbying on
biotechnology for the first time.
It spent almost $1 million in the first half of the year on
issues including GMO labeling, according to U.S. Senate records
reviewed by Reuters.
GMO critics "are trying to drive a wedge between the farmers
and the consumers," said Laura Rutherford, a North Dakota-based
farmer and the first recruit to the social media campaign. "We
need to start pushing back."
