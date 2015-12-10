NEW YORK Dec 10 Intercontinental Exchange's
new contract for white sugar shipped in containers will
feature fewer eligible delivery ports than the current break
bulk contract, an executive said in a presentation on Thursday.
Last month, ICE announced plans to launch a new contract to
allow for delivery of sugar in containers, which has grown in
recent years to account for around two-thirds of
exchange-quality refined sugar imports, Tim Barry, vice
president for product development, said during the JSG
Commodities symposium.
The new contract, which will trade alongside the existing
white sugar contract, will be deliverable to 20 ports in 17
countries, as opposed to 94 ports in 43 contracts for the
existing break bulk contract, Barry said.
The exchange sought to focus on "ports that had maintained
an ability to ship commercially relevant volumes of sugar,"
Barry said.
The container port list for the new contract includes six
ports in the Americas including two in Brazil, six in Europe,
one each in India, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and the United
Arab emirates, two in Malaysia and two in Thailand.
"Going forward, new ports and new origins can be added as
needed or desired," Barry said. "In designing these contract
terms and in working with trade, we've tried wherever possible
to ensure that they line up with commercial practice."
Under the new contract, title will transfer when the
receiver accepts the required documents and the deliverer
receives payments.
The launch would likely take place closer to the end of the
first quarter of 2016, Barry said.
(Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Diane Craft)