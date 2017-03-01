(Recasts to add Wilmar to paragraph 1; adds trader comment, background) NEW YORK, March 1 Wilmar International Ltd bought a record amount of raw sugar against the ICE March contract that expired on Tuesday, with the sweetener coming from eight countries, according to exchange data and traders. The delivery, worth more than $510 million, was a record for the March contract on historical data going back to 1989 and more than double the size of the March 2016 delivery. It was more than 1.2 million tonnes, or 23,665 contracts, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. The sole receiver was SG Americas Securities LLC, which traders said was acting on behalf of Singapore-based trade house Wilmar. This marks the seventh time out of the past eight contracts that Wilmar has taken delivery against the ICE contract. Wilmar did not respond to a request for comment. The bulk of the sugar came from Brazil, with the rest from Argentina, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Nicaragua. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)