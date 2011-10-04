UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
PARIS Oct 4 France's Cristal Union said on Tuesday it had reached an exclusivity deal to take control of Groupe Vermandoise in a deal valued at nearly 1 billion euros that would create the number two sugar group in France and the number four in Europe.
The new group would have pro-forma sales of close to 1.2 billion euros, the statement said. (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.
CHICAGO, Feb 10 Severe winter weather has slowed rail deliveries of crops to shippers in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, sending freight rates soaring and prompting Asian buyers to seek fill-in loads as they wait for the backlog at ports to clear.