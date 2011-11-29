* Availability of power cheap, but restricted in time

* Soil degradation complicates farming

* No new major irrigation dams being built

LONDON, Nov 29 Prospects to boost sugarcane production in India are constrained by limitations in availability of land, water and power, a senior Indian miller said on Tuesday.

India is the world's number 2 sugar producer after Brazil and is the world's leading consumer of the sweetener.

Narendra Murkumbi, President of the Indian Sugar Mills Association, told the annual International Sugar Organization (ISO) seminar that rising land prices in several areas around major cities were pulling fertile land out of cultivation.

Murkumbi, who is also vice chairman and managing director of Shree Renuka Sugars, added that soil degradation was complicating cane expansion prospects.

He said there were no new major irrigation dams being built in India.

"There is rapid ground-water depletion with several states in a critical condition," Murkumbi said.

He said that while electricity supplies were free or cheap, it was increasingly restricted in terms of the time when it was available.

Murkumbi said that recent high sugar prices had masked the impact of land, water and power factors on the outlook for cane expansion in India.

Murkumbi said that recent high sugar prices had masked the impact of land, water and power factors on the outlook for cane expansion in India.

"Higher prices have hidden the structural problems," he said.