By Chris Prentice

NEW YORK May 12 Platts' Kingsman slashed its forecast for a global sugar supply deficit in 2015/16, suggesting that earlier deficit projections were overblown given higher-than-expected output in key producers like India and Brazil.

The influential forecaster said the world would move to a supply deficit of 466,000 tonnes in the crop year that begins on Oct. 1, compared to an earlier projection of a 5.2 million tonne deficit, Platts' Kingsman said on Tuesday.

That is the smallest deficit projection yet as traders and analysts begin to call for a longer timeline to erode the huge global inventories that have amassed during back-to-back years of surplus.

"Getting rid of a stubborn surplus will be harder than some anticipated, and a fifth year of oversupply is now likely," said Claudiu Covrig, Kingsman senior agriculture analyst at Platts.

The analyst now sees a 3.39 million tonne surplus for 2014/15, up from a 122,000 tonne deficit it projected earlier this year.

Inventories are swelling in India as Brazil ramps up harvesting of another bumper crop. A boost in production in India, where output jumped by about 4 million tonnes, or 15 percent, was higher than many people expected, Covrig said at an industry conference on Tuesday.

"I would call it incredible India because it surprised everyone," Covrig said, pegging next year's production down just 500,000 tonnes to 27.5 million tonnes.

India's top sugar-producing state has approved a key export subsidy, a government official said on Tuesday, in an attempt to boost local prices that could ratchet up market share competition with Brazil, the world's largest grower and exporter.

Further, production in Brazil is not expected to fall sharply, contrary to earlier projections that millers would produce less due to lower yields and a deepening industry crisis.

"We just keep pushing the pain farther (out)," said an industry source from Brazil along the sidelines of New York's Sugar Week conferences.

Covrig pegged the cane crush in Brazil's center-south region at 585 million tonnes during the 2015/16 cycle that began on April 1. Sugar output will be 33.2 million tonnes, and ethanol production was pegged at 26 billion liters.

The bearish expectations suggest a recovery may be far off for prices that struck six-year lows in March.

Prices will likely trade from 12 to 15 cents a lb in late 2015, Bruno Lima, manager for sugar and ethanol at INTL FCStone, told Reuters along the sidelines. (Additional reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Ted Botha)