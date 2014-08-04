(Refiles to correct typo in "ran" in first paragraph)
* Kingsman established popular Dubai global conference
* Plans book on post Cuban revolution sugar industry
By David Brough
LONDON, Aug 4 Jonathan Kingsman, a former sugar
trader who set up a widely read newsletter and ran international
conferences, has retired almost two years after selling his
company to Platts.
Kingsman, 57, built his own brokerage and analyst company,
known as Kingsman SA, which he later sold to market information
provider Platts, a unit of McGraw Hill.
"Kingsman became the first independent analyst for the sugar
market, not connected to a trade house, and people thought that,
having been a trader, he understood what information people
wanted," David Sadler, a senior broker at ADM, said.
Kingsman became a de facto ambassador for the global sugar
trade and was known for his ability to express complex market
drivers in simple language.
His daily market comments were "must-read" pieces in the
trade.
"Jonathan Kingsman was the living focal point of the global
sugar business," said Jamal Al Ghurair, managing director of the
Al Khaleej sugar refinery in Dubai, one of the largest in the
world.
"He had his finger on the pulse of the sugar trade, and when
people wanted to know what was going on, he was the first point
of contact."
Kingsman helped establish a global sugar conference in
Dubai, co-sponsored by Al Ghurair's Al Khaleej refinery, which
quickly built up a strong following and has become the leading
trade event on the calendar with several hundred participants
annually.
"Kingsman's high standing due to his strong analytical
skills - and his 'must-read' reports - led on to the
'must-attend' conferences," said James Kirkup, head of sugar
brokerage at ABN AMRO in London.
Other Kingsman conferences followed.
"I feel that he gave a good service to the industry," Sadler
said. "By starting the conferences he brought the sugar trade
community closer together."
PROUDEST ACHIEVEMENT
Kingsman said his proudest achievement was the Dubai
conference.
After graduating with an economics degree from Cambridge
University, Kingsman worked as a trader for Cargill, including
at the Minneapolis headquarters, where he learned his trade.
He set up his own company in France in 1990 and moved his
office to Lausanne in 2006. He also served as a director of
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, a leading Indian sugar refinery.
Kingsman, who became Platts' director of agriculture after
his firm was acquired in 2012, said he will cease to write the
daily reports for which he is best known but will still act as a
consultant to Platts, speaking at some conferences.
He also plans to write a book about the sugar industry since
the Cuban revolution.
Some market sources said privately they saw a risk that the
Platts Kingsman conferences would lose momentum if Kingsman does
not attend and that the daily Platts Kingsman reports would lose
impact among the readership when he is no longer on board.
Thomson Reuters competes with Platts in providing news and
information to commodity markets.
(Editing by Jane Baird)