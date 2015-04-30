NEW YORK, April 30 Wilmar International Ltd has bought 1.9 million tonnes of raw sugar against the May contract on ICE Futures U.S. that expired on Thursday, U.S. traders said, setting a record for a delivery against the benchmark futures contract.

The 37,606 lots of sugar expected against the May contract would be worth $546.7 million and mark the largest delivery against the contract, according to Thursday's closing price and exchange records dating back to 1989.

The May ICE contract closed down 0.11 cent, or 0.8 percent, at 12.98 cents a lb on its last day of trade.

Wilmar could not be reached immediately for confirmation or comment due to the late hour in Singapore. The exchange will publish the official results on Friday.

The sugar was expected to be from Brazil and Central America, traders said. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)