* More Brazilian mills likely to close
* Cane crush likely delayed in India's main sugar state
* Increased consolidation seen in EU
By David Brough and Reese Ewing
LONDON/SAO PAULO, Oct 8 Squeezed margins in
sugar mills, caused by depressed prices after years of global
over-supply, are hastening closures and consolidation in the
sector, potentially eroding global output and supporting prices.
The world is eating through a huge overhang of stocks after
four straight years of surpluses that have driven prices of the
sweetener to four-year lows, eroding mills' financial margins.
Faced with declining revenues, more sugar mills in top
producer Brazil are expected to shut in the coming months, while
facilities in number two producer India are threatening not to
crush cane this year.
Mills in Thailand, the world's second-biggest sugar
exporter, are faring better than those in other leading origins.
They have expanded at a more moderate pace than Brazilian mills
in recent years, while also benefiting from cheap labour and
land, and growing regional markets such as China.
However, margins are suffering in Thailand too, due to low
sugar prices.
Benchmark sugar prices fell to a more than four-year
low last month with the decline driven by several consecutive
seasons where production outstripped demand.
The milling crisis is most acute in top exporter Brazil.
"Why would you take a bankrupt mill and invest more money
into a sugar market that does not pay," Claudiu Covrig, a senior
agricultural analyst with Platts Kingsman, said on the sidelines
of London sugar week as traders gathered for a biannual dinner.
With prices well below production costs and government
prices for gasoline keeping a cap on ethanol margins, mills are
likely to continue closing and enter bankruptcy protection or
debt restructuring, industry and trade sources said.
"Mills are shutting down, and there may well come a time
when there is under-capacity in Brazil," said Tom McNeill, who
heads Australia-based Green Pool Commodities.
"Chances are that there could be another five to 10
Brazilian mill closures next year," he added.
Under-capacity would mean that cane in the fields would be
left uncut and unsold, reducing farmer income and global output
while potentially underpinning the global market.
Brazilian under-capacity could also create opportunities for
other origins such as Thailand to seize Brazilian share of the
global export market.
Since the 2008 financial crisis some 50 mills have shut of
the 430 total in Brazil, while around 60 have entered
court-protected restructuring.
Another dozen or two are expected to enter court-protected
restructuring if the current low point in the cycle drags on for
much longer, industry leaders in Brazil said.
"Big players that were traders, for example, and had little
management culture in running a mill won't likely get any
bigger," said Paulo Frank Coelho da Rocha, an M&A specialist at
law firm Demarest Advogados which handles cane sector business.
During Brazil's ethanol boom, large agricultural traders
such as Bunge and Louis Dreyfus acquired local milling capacity
that transformed them into some of the country's leading
producers of sugar and ethanol almost overnight.
These traders have suffered chronic losses over the past
several years and have sought out banks to try to find buyers
for at least some of their assets.
THREAT TO INDIA CANE CRUSH
In India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, mills have
been making losses due to the drop in global prices.
The central and state governments set cane prices that mills
must pay farmers, but farmers are not ready to accept lower
returns.
Most mills in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, the
country's biggest cane producer, have said they will suspend
cane crushing in the 2014/15 season unless the state government
lowers the price of cane that mills must pay growers.
The state government is yet to announce the cane price for
the 2014/15 season.
"Mills won't start crushing unless the state government
rationalises sugar cane pricing policy," Abinash Verma, director
general of the Indian Sugar Mills Association, told Reuters.
"They won't operate to make more losses."
If the mills do not produce sugar, India would use up stocks
faster and could raise imports, depending on duties, absorbing
some of the global over-supply, supporting the global market.
Usually by this time of year, mills start cleaning and
maintenance operations before crushing cane from November.
This year, due to lower cane prices, most mills have not
started cleaning and maintenance.
This will certainly delay cane crushing in Uttar Pradesh in
the 2014/15 season that started on Oct. 1.
F.O. Licht analyst Stefan Uhlenbrock said he expects a trend
towards further concentration of sugar producers in Europe but
this was more due to the EU sugar reform in 2017 which will
create more freedom to produce than to current low sugar prices.
"With the end of sugar quotas in 2017 I expect to see a
further concentration process in the EU industry as producers
seek greater size to deal with the challenges of producing
without quotas in a market where lower prices could be
expected," he said.
(Additional reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai, Michael
Hogan in Hamburg, and Kaweewit Kaewjinda in Bangkok; Editing by
Pravin Char)