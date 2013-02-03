UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI Feb 3 ICE benchmark raw sugar futures prices are likely to move in a range between 14 and 20 cents per lb for the coming year, Mike Gorrell, head of the Imperial Sugar Company, a unit of Louis Dreyfus Commodities, said on Sunday.
ICE front-month raw sugar settled up 0.11 cent at 18.89 cents a lb on Friday. That was well above the more-than-two-year low of 18.06 cents a lb touched on Jan. 23.
Gorrell gave the forecast in a keynote speech at the Feb. 2-5 Kingsman Dubai sugar conference, which gathered more than 600 sugar trade leaders from around the world. (Reporting by David Brough; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources