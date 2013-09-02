ABU DHABI, Sept 2 Syria has canceled a tender to buy 276,000 tonnes of white sugar after receiving only one offer, a government official said on Monday.

"We only got one offer and so we had to cancel, we will be re-tendering for the same quantity soon," an official at the General Foreign Trade Organisation, who declined to be identified, said.

Syria was seeking the sugar for a second time in a tender that closed Aug. 13. It had previously asked for the same quantity in a tender that closed on July 16. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan; editing by Jason Neely)