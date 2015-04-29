UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, April 29 French sugar maker Tereos has agreed to buy sugar distributor Napier Brown Sugar Ltd, a unit of Real Good Food, for 34 million pounds ($52.27 million) plus working capital in cash on completion of the sale, Real Good Food said in a statement on Wednesday.
A general meeting of shareholders is due to approve the sale on May 14. ($1 = 0.6505 pounds) (Reporting by David Brough; Additional reporting by Sybille de la Hamaide; Editing by Louise Heavens)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources