* Steady demand for containerised sugar before Ramadan
* Brazil, Thai sugar compete for Indonesian market
By David Brough
LONDON, April 19 Physical buying of sugar has
picked up since the futures market hit a six-week low of 14
cents a lb last week, with a strong whites premium spurring
refinery demand.
Traders referred to talk of increased enquiries from China,
Indonesia and Bangladesh.
Raw sugar on ICE hit 14.00 cents a lb last Wednesday,
the lowest since Feb. 29, before staging a sharp recovery,
fuelled by a resurgence of physical demand and expectations of
tightening market fundamentals.
"14 cents a lb is a key level where we seem to be attracting
offtake," a senior analyst with a trade house said. He cited
fresh purchases of Brazilian sugar with destinations including
China, Indonesia, Bangladesh and a Middle Eastern refinery.
"The simple fact is that China's crop has been dire," the
analyst said, referring to an estimate that the recent harvest
was 8.8 million tonnes. That is well below Chinese annual sugar
consumption of more than 15 million tonnes.
China is the world's top sugar buyer.
Raw sugar futures hit a 2-1/2-week high of 15.54 cents a lb
on Monday. Futures were down 0.2 cent, or 1.3 percent, to 15.15
cents a lb on Tuesday.
Traders referred to reports of continued strength in Chinese
demand for white sugar, much of which is believed to be
smuggled into the country from Myanmar, underpinning the whites
premium.
Dealers said a strong whites-over-raws premium of around
$105 per tonne this week, representing a comfortable refining
margin, would spur demand for raw sugar for tolling operations.
Tolling, typically done by coastal refineries, means
importing raw sugar, processing it and re-exporting the refined
sweetener.
Tight Thai sugar supplies are boosting opportunities for
sales of Brazilian raw sugar to Indonesia, European trade
sources said.
May shipment of very high quality prompt centre-south
Brazilian raw sugar was quoted at a discount of 8 points to New
York May futures, compared with a premium of 139 points
over May futures for high quality Thai sugar.
After stripping out freight and duty differentials,
Brazilian and Thai sugar are similarly priced for the Indonesian
market.
Dealers also spoke of steady physical demand for Brazilian
150-ICUMSA (medium quality) containerised white sugar, quoted at
May futures plus $77-80 per tonne, in the run-up to Ramadan, the
holy Muslim month of fasting.
Ramadan starts in early June and will run for 30 days.
(Reporting by David Brough; Editing by Susan Fenton)