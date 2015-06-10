UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
NEW YORK, June 10 Global agricultural merchant Ecom Agroindustrial Corp will combine its sugar trading business with its smaller rival, V&A Commodity Traders Inc, the latest deal to transform the global soft commodities market.
In a statement, V&A Trading, which has offices in New York, Geneva and Sao Paulo and is owned by Seacor Holdings, said the companies have agreed to merge their collective trading operations to form a new company called VA&E Trading UK LLP. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Andrew Hay)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.