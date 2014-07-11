(No changes to text.)
By Chris Prentice
NEW YORK, July 10 Domino Foods Inc, one of the
biggest sugar refiners in the United States, cut refined sugar
prices by 5 percent on Thursday, according to a letter seen by
Reuters, following a drop in domestic raw prices as concerns
about supplies subside.
In the letter sent to industrial trade and broker customers
on Thursday, Domino Foods, which is owned by ASR Group, issued
new prices of $35 per hundredweight (cwt), or 35 cents per lb,
through Sept. 30, which marks the end of the U.S. marketing
season.
The move represents a $2 cut, partially offsetting hikes
introduced at the end of May, and comes just days after the U.S.
government opened the door to more duty-free imports from Brazil
and the Dominican Republic, sending U.S. domestic raw cane sugar
futures to three-month lows.
The front-month No. 16 U.S. domestic raw sugar contract
fell to 23.75 cents per lb on Monday and had recovered
on Wednesday to 25.01 cents. It did not trade on Thursday.
The speed of the move just six weeks after the increase may
surprise some traders, who have fretted that the U.S. sugar
industry's trade dispute with Mexico over dumping may curb
imports from the country's main foreign supplier.
Prices are still above levels seen before the trade
complaint was filed at the end of March.
A Domino executive could not be reached immediately for
comment.
It is not clear if Louis Dreyfus Commodities,
which owns Imperial Sugar, and United Sugars Corp, which markets
American Crystal Sugar Co, will follow suit.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Writing by Josephine Mason;
Editing by Jonathan Oatis)