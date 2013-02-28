JAKARTA Feb 28 Russian plane maker Sukhoi has dropped a $900 million deal with Indonesia's Kartika Airlines, which ordered 30 Superjet 100s in 2010, because the airline could not meet the financial requirements of the deal, a Sukhoi executive said on Thursday.

The Indonesian airline said in 2012 it would not cancel the order after one of the Superjets crashed in Indonesia in May during a promotional flight, which investigators said was due to pilot error and to Jakarta air traffic control's lack of a minimum safe altitude system.

"Kartika wanted to buy 30 planes but until now they haven't met the requirements," Alexander Shamkov, Sukhoi's regional director for Southeast Asia told reporters.

"Sukhoi withdrew (from the deal) because Kartika can't fulfil the financial requirements."

Two Kartika directors declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Sukhoi on Thursday delivered its first Superjet to Indonesian airline Sky Aviation as a part of a $360 million deal for 12 planes. Indonesia will be one of the first countries in the world to use the Superjet for commercial flights.

Sky Aviation's chief executive Krisman Tarigan told reporters the airline would receive 5 planes this year, 3 planes in 2014 and 4 planes in 2015.

"We chose Sukhoi because of economic reasons as it's fuel efficient ... its fuel consumption is 40 percent less than Boeing planes," Tarigan said, adding that Sky Aviation was only leasing the planes, not buying them.

On Monday, a Superjet 100 failed to take off from Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport after one of its engines malfunctioned, Interfax reported, further clouding the future of Russia's first post-Soviet civil plane project. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Writing by Janeman Latul; Editing by Mark Potter)