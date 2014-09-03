Sept 3 The Indonesian government raised $1.5
billion worth of Islamic bonds on Tuesday, attracting the
largest order book ever achieved for a sovereign sukuk from
southeast Asia, the finance ministry said.
The 10-year sukuk drew strong investor demand - order books
were worth $10.2 billion - helping reduce the yield of sukuk
which had originally started in the vicinity of 4.625 percent on
Monday, before being trimmed to 4.35 percent.
Indonesia's sukuk kickstarts what looks to be a busy month
for sovereign issuance, with Luxembourg, Hong Kong and South
Africa conducting investor meetings ahead of their respective
transactions.
In June, Britain became the first Western country to sell
sukuk, raising 200 million pounds from a five-year deal,
attracting 2.3 billion pounds in orders.
Year-to-date, issuance of sukuk globally has reached $85.9
billion through 456 deals, compared to $74.9 billion through 558
deals in the same period last year, according to data from
Zawya, a Thomson Reuters company.
Pakistan is also aiming to issue a sukuk worth as much as $1
billion later this year, but those plans have been delayed by
political turmoil.
Indonesia's sukuk, rated Baa3 by Moody's, was sold to
investors in the Middle East (35 percent), Asia (30 percent),
Europe (15 percent) and the U.S. (20 percent), the finance
minstry said.
CIMB, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC
and Standard Chartered acted as lead managers.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Bernardo Vizcaino;
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)