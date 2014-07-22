July 22 Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank
(IDB) issued $1 billion in five-year Islamic bonds, or
sukuk, earlier this month, the largest ever privately-placed
transaction from the supranational institution.
AAA-rated IDB is looking to increase the number of sukuk it
sells, partly to raise its profile among international investors
and to secure similar pricing levels to other development banks
- which can borrow at lower rates.
The sukuk was priced on July 17 and carried a 1.8118 percent
coupon at issue, underwritten by the IDB itself, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The deal follows a $100 million three-year private placement
in April and a $1.5 billion five-year sukuk in February, the
largest ever public issuance from the multilateral lender.
IDB usually prints one public transaction a year, with plans
to issue a benchmark-sized - around $500 million - sukuk around
May of next year.
The bank upsized its sukuk programme to $10 billion in
December in part to cater to reverse inquiries, where an
investor approaches an issuer with an offer to buy some of its
debt.
IDB, which promotes economic development in Muslim countries
and communities, has expanded its development efforts after
more than tripling its authorised capital in 2012.
In June, IDB relaunched an infrastructure fund aiming to
raise $2 billion - almost triple the size of the original fund;
In July, it seeded a sharia-compliant aircraft leasing fund
together with Airbus Group.
