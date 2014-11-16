Nov 16 The Bahrain-based International Islamic
Financial Market (IIFM) has launched a standard contract
template for collateralised murabaha transactions, aiming to
boost use of a sorely needed liquidity management tool for
Islamic finance institutions.
The standard will serve as an alternative to repurchase
agreements, which are common money market tools used by
conventional banks but are largely absent in Islamic finance.
It is the sixth standard issued by the IIFM, a non-profit
industry body which develops specifications for Islamic finance
contracts.
"Finding a sharia-compliant alternative to repurchase
agreements has become absolutely essential and imperative to
help meet the liquidity requirements of the industry, and the
collateralised transaction is at present the best alternative,"
chief executive Ijlal Ahmed Alvi told Reuters.
Collateralised murabaha deals are already taking place, but
the agreement will help to standardise them while attracting
more Islamic banks that have been awaiting guidance, Alvi said.
Several banks want to have the collateralised murabaha
format approved by their own sharia boards, so they can have it
in place alongside existing tools in case of any potential
liquidity squeeze, he added.
"Clean lending has become more difficult, especially for the
smaller Islamic banks, and this helps to keep as a contingency."
The new template is accompanied by detailed guidance notes,
the first the IIFM has published, which clarify issues such as
margin maintenance and custodial services, Alvi said.
Sharia-compliant alternatives to repos are scarce: Malaysia
and Bahrain have their own approaches but these are approved at
the domestic level and limited to local-currency collateral.
In the United Arab Emirates, the first collateralised
murabaha transaction occurred in 2011 between National Bank of
Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.
REPO
Conventional repos allow institutions to lend out assets for
short periods to generate liquidity; this is disallowed in
Islamic finance as it entails the charging of interest.
Collateral is often lent out by custodians, a practice known as
rehypothecation, which also contravenes Islamic principles.
Even the phrase "Islamic repo" is problematic among scholars
who fear the instruments will simply replicate conventional
financial products without addressing a real economic need.
Collateralised murabaha is a cost-plus profit arrangement
which tries to avoid such issues by having the financier buy the
asset at market value and immediately sell the asset to the
customer for a mark-up on a deferred payment basis.
Because the mark-up price is agreed up front by both
parties, this addresses the element of ambiguity, or gharar, a
key principle in Islamic finance.
Transactions can be secured by any sharia-compliant assets,
including equities and sukuk (Islamic bonds). The standard
expressly forbids rehypothecation.
The IIFM has previously launched standard contract templates
for sharia-compliant profit rate swaps as well as hedging and
treasury transactions. It is working on standards for
cross-currency swaps, foreign exchange forwards, and several
common sukuk structures, including convertible and exchangeable
sukuk.
The body started operations in 2002, founded by the Islamic
Development Bank and the central banks and monetary
authorities of Bahrain, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and Sudan.
Additional members include the State Bank of Pakistan and the
Dubai International Financial Centre.
The central bank of Kazakhstan plans to join the IIFM, whose
membership is expected to grown alongside the number of
standards issued, said Alvi.
