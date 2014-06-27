SAO PAULO, June 27 ING Groep NV, the
largest Dutch financial services company, on Friday exited
Brazilian insurance group SulAmerica SA following a share
auction.
The Amsterdam-based company raised 521.7 million reais ($237
million) from the sale of 34.07 million units of SulAmerica,
according to a securities filing issued by SulAmerica
. The Dutch firm has agreed to leave SulAmerica's
controlling bloc as part of an agreement with the Larragoiti
family in December last year.
Shares of SulAmerica rose 1.4 percent on Friday to 15.59
reais each. ING sold the shares at a price around 15.3 reais
each, according to Thomson Reuters calculation.
($1 = 2.20 Brazilian reais)
