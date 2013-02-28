SAO PAULO Feb 28 The controlling shareholder of
SulAmérica Seguros e Previdencia SA, Brazil's
third-largest insurer, said on Thursday he is not considering
plans to endorse listing the company's stock in the "Novo
Mercado" chapter of the São Paulo Stock Exchange.
Patrick Larragoiti, a representative of the family that
controls SulAmérica, told investors on a conference call that
"there are no discussions about that subject at the moment."
The Novo Mercado is a section of the exchange in which
shares trade at a premium because of increased corporate
governance.
Companies planning to list in the Novo Mercado are obliged
to convert each of their preferred shares into one voting stock.