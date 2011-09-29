JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, Sept 29 Thailand's Siam Cement Pcl and Japan's Itochu Corp advanced to a next round of bidding for Indonesian chemical firm Sulfindo Adiusaha in a deal worth up to $700 million, sources with direct knowledge of the bidding said on Thursday.

The two companies are among the three to four parties short-listed for the second phase of bidding after the sale process attracted 8-10 parties, including strategics and financial sponsors, in the first round.

The firm is controlled by the Victoria Group, owned by Indonesia's Tanojo family who also owns small lender Bank Victoria and brokerage Victoria Securities.

Siam Cement, Thailand's largest conglomerate, declined to comment. Sulfindo did not respond to Reuters queries, and Itochu was not available for immediate comment.

South Korea's Hanwha Chemical said on Sept 20 it had abandoned a plan to buy Sulfindo.

Macquarie is the sell-side adviser for the deal, sources had told Reuters earlier. Macquarie declined to comment.

Sulfindo's sale plan comes after it did not issue a five-year fixed rate dollar bond in January because of weak investor interest.

Standard & Poor's on May 16 downgraded Sulfindo's credit rating to CCC from B-, saying it faced a prolonged delay in obtaining sufficient external financing. Sulfindo produces caustic soda, chlorine, ethylene dichloride, vinyl chloride and poly vinyl chloride (PVC), products used in the pulp and paper industry, water treatment and for pipes, according to the company's website (Addditonal reporting by Ploy Ten Kate. Editing by Jason Szep)