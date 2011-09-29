* Three or four bidders reach next round of bidding-sources

* Sulfindo auction attracted 8-10 parties in first round-sources

* Shareholders looking to sell the whole company-sources (Adds details)

By Janeman Latul and Saeed Azhar

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, Sept 29 Thailand's Siam Cement Pcl and Japan's Itochu Corp have advanced to the next round of bidding for Indonesian chemical firm Sulfindo Adiusaha in a deal worth up to $700 million, sources with direct knowledge of the bidding said on Thursday.

The auction comes on the heels of Siam Cement's acquisition of a 30 percent stake in Indonesian firm Chandra Asri Petrochemical for $442 million, which signals growing competition for Southeast Asian chemical assets.

The deal is another indication of increasing foreign interest in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, which is attracting investors because of strong growth.

However, several deals have faltered recently as Indonesian businesses have high price expectations, analysts said.

If Siam Cement wins the auction it will be the company's biggest overseas acquisition.

"Siam Cement can definitely afford this," said Therdsak Taveetheeratham, a senior analyst with Asia Plus Securities Pcl, Thailand's third-largest brokerage.

"They have tons of cash so I really don't think money is a big part. As of the end of the second quarter, its cashflow is about 60 billion baht ($1.9 billion)," he said.

The two companies are among three or four parties short-listed for the second phase of bidding after the sale process attracted 8-10 parties, including strategics and financial sponsors, in the first round.

Sources were not authorised to speak to the media about the auction as the sale process is confidential.

Sulfindo is controlled by the Victoria Group, owned by Indonesia's Tanojo family, which also owns small lender Bank Victoria and brokerage Victoria Securities.

Siam Cement, Thailand's largest conglomerate, declined to comment. Sulfindo did not respond to Reuters queries and Itochu was not available for immediate comment.

South Korea's Hanwha Chemical said on Sept. 20 it had abandoned a plan to buy Sulfindo.

Macquarie is the sell-side adviser for the deal, sources told Reuters earlier. Macquarie declined to comment.

On May 16, Standard & Poor's downgraded Sulfindo's credit rating to CCC from B-, saying it faced a prolonged delay in obtaining sufficient external financing.

Sulfindo was unable to issue a five-year, fixed-rate dollar bond in January because of weak investor interest.

The company produces caustic soda, chlorine, ethylene dichloride, vinyl chloride and poly vinyl chloride (PVC), products used in the pulp and paper industry, water treatment and for pipes, according to its website. ($1 = 31.00 Baht) (Additonal reporting by Ploy Ten Kate and Wilawan Pongpitak; Editing by Jason Szep and Alan Raybould)