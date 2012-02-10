SINGAPORE/JAKARTA Feb 10 The sale of Indonesian chemical firm PT Sulfindo Adiusaha worth up to $700 million has been stalled due to differences over valuations between the seller and frontrunner Thailand's Siam Cement Pcl , sources with knowledge of the deal said.

Siam Cement, Thailand's largest conglomerate, was leading the talks to buy the asset, edging out Japan's Itochu Corp , the two firms shortlisted for the deal, sources told Reuters.

"The price expectations were too high," said a source with direct knowledge of the deal. The sources declined to be identified as details of the deal were not public.

Sulfindo is controlled by the Victoria Group, owned by Indonesia's Tanojo family who also owns small lender Bank Victoria and brokerage Victoria Securities.

Siam Cement and Itochu declined to comment. Sulfindo did not respond to queries from Reuters.

South Korea's Hanwha Chemical said in September it had abandoned a plan to buy Sulfindo.

Macquarie is the sell-side adviser for the deal, sources had told previously told Reuters. Macquarie was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Janeman Latul; Additional reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Anshuman Daga)