Fashion house Givenchy names Waight Keller as new artistic director
PARIS, March 16 French fashion house Givenchy said on Thursday it had named British designer Clare Waight Keller as its new artistic director.
Oct 1 Sulzer AG :
* Said on Tuesday it had completed acquisition of the two Dutch companies, Advanced Separation Company (ASCOM) BV and ProLabNL BV
* Said purchase price was not disclosed
