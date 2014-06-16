BRIEF-Roche Diagnostics Canada says Health Canada has approved cobas EGFR mutation test v2
* Health Canada has approved cobas EGFR mutation test v2
June 16 Sulzer AG : * Says acquires Grayson Armature, independent electromechanical service
* Says acquires Grayson Armature, independent electromechanical service providers * Says enterprise value of USD 42 million (CHF 38 million)
LONDON, March 14 Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday the pound could fall "much lower" versus the dollar, targeting $1.14 in the second half of this year.
* Dutch election, U.S. rate decision in focus (Adds details, closing prices)