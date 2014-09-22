BRIEF-Sprott Focus Trust implements share repurchase program
* Sprott Focus Trust, Inc (Nasdaq-Fund) implements a share repurchase program
ZURICH, Sept 22 Swiss pump maker Sulzer said it had ended talks over a merger with Dresser-Rand Group Inc after Germany's Siemens offered to buy the U.S. oilfield equipment maker for $7.6 billion.
"Sulzer has terminated the talks with Dresser-Rand," Sulzer spokesman Verena Goelkel said in an emailed statement on Monday.
The Swiss firm, which is controlled by Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, had said last week it was in non-exclusive talks with Dresser-Rand.
Siemens said earlier on Monday it was offering $7.6 billion for Dresser-Rand. The Financial Times said on Friday General Electric may also be mulling a bid.
Sulzer shares were indicated to open 1.8 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Mark Potter)
