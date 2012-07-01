ZURICH, July 1 Swiss engineering group Sulzer
is looking for acquisitions and has the financial
firepower to spend in the range of 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.06
billion), the company's chief executive was quoted as saying on
Sunday.
"We have sufficient means to carry out large acquisitions -
be it through cash or bank credit lines," Klaus Stahlmann who
took over as CEO four months ago, told the Sonntagszeitung
newspaper in an interview.
"Sulzer has a strong balance sheet and can therefore also
make large acquisitions in the range of 1 billion Swiss francs,"
he said.
Stahlmann said organic growth remained the priority but said
at the same time they had their radar on alert for potential
buys.
"We have a list of companies that we would like to have," he
said.
In particular, he noted the company was lacking certain
products in its pumps business for the oil and gas markets and
said there were also gaps in its water and sewage portfolio.
He said the component and processes area, petrochemical
service business as well as its service for turbines, motors and
generators could be developed geographically.
($1 = 0.9465 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Jason Neely)