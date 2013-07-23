European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
ZURICH, July 23 Swiss machinery manufacturer Sulzer said on Tuesday it was considering selling its Metco division, mainly active in automotive and aviation industries, to concentrate on oil and gas, power and water markets.
The sale of Sulzer Metco would generate additional funds for targeted acquisitions and further investments aimed at organic growth, Sulzer said. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
LONDON, March 3 European shares slipped in early trading on Friday following some poor company updates, with WPP falling after painting a cautious picture about its outlook and Berendsen plunging following disappointing results.
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.