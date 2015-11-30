Colombia to produce 95 mln tonnes of coal in 2017 - vice-minister
BOGOTA, March 22 Colombia could produce at least 95 million tonnes of coal in 2017, below an initial target of 102 million tonnes, the mining vice-minister said on Wednesday.
ZURICH Nov 30 Competition authorities in the United States, Russia, Germany and South Africa have approved the takeover of Swiss industrial company Sulzer by Russian investor Viktor Vekselberg, his Renova investment vehicle said on Monday.
That paves the way for a deal to wrap up next month.
Shareholders tendered nearly 30 percent of Sulzer in a takeover offer in August, giving Vekselberg a stake of around 63 percent. (Reporting by Michael Shields)
BOGOTA, March 22 Colombia could produce at least 95 million tonnes of coal in 2017, below an initial target of 102 million tonnes, the mining vice-minister said on Wednesday.
March 22 No meetings are planned between management and striking workers at Noranda Income Fund's zinc refinery in Quebec, the second biggest in North America, a union official said on Wednesday, as the work stoppage dragged through a sixth week.