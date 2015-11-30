ZURICH Nov 30 Competition authorities in the United States, Russia, Germany and South Africa have approved the takeover of Swiss industrial company Sulzer by Russian investor Viktor Vekselberg, his Renova investment vehicle said on Monday.

That paves the way for a deal to wrap up next month.

Shareholders tendered nearly 30 percent of Sulzer in a takeover offer in August, giving Vekselberg a stake of around 63 percent. (Reporting by Michael Shields)