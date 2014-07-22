July 22 Sulzer AG :
* Says H1 order intake of CHF 1.583 billion versus CHF 1.738
billion year ago
* Says H1 2014 sales of CHF 1.491 billion (H1 2013: CHF 1.55
billion)
* Says H1 order backlog as of June 30 of CHF 1.773 billion
versus CHF 1.672
billion as of December 31
* Says H1 2014 operating income (EBIT) of CHF 99.2 million (H1
2013: CHF 110.7
million)
* Says H1 net income of CHF 483.5 million versus CHF 99.5
million year ago,
mainly due to divestiture of Metco
* Confirms its guidance for the full year 2014 on an adjusted
basis and
anticipates a stronger second half of 2014
