July 22 Sulzer AG : * Says H1 order intake of CHF 1.583 billion versus CHF 1.738 billion year ago * Says H1 2014 sales of CHF 1.491 billion (H1 2013: CHF 1.55 billion) * Says H1 order backlog as of June 30 of CHF 1.773 billion versus CHF 1.672

billion as of December 31 * Says H1 2014 operating income (EBIT) of CHF 99.2 million (H1 2013: CHF 110.7

million) * Says H1 net income of CHF 483.5 million versus CHF 99.5 million year ago,

mainly due to divestiture of Metco * Confirms its guidance for the full year 2014 on an adjusted basis and

anticipates a stronger second half of 2014