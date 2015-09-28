FOREX-Dollar steadies after U.S. healthcare bill pulled
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (New throughout, updates prices, adds quotes)
ZURICH, Sept 28 The Swiss Takeover Board has granted Tiwel Holding AG, a vehicle controlled by investor Viktor Vekselberg, an exemption from its duty to make a public tender offer for Sulzer shares linked to the transfer of Sulzer shares held by sister company Liwet Holding, the watchdog said on Monday.
(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by David Evans)
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (New throughout, updates prices, adds quotes)
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)