April 8 China's Sumavision Technologies Co Ltd

* Says signs deal with Hunan CATV Network Group Co Ltd for online content delivery, planned investment at 1 billion yuan ($160.97 million)

* Says shares to resume trading on April 9

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/vew38v

