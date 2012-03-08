TOKYO, March 8 Japan's Sumco is
in final talks with a turnaround fund backed by the country's
major banks to raise 15 billion yen ($186 million) by issuing
preferred shares, a source familiar with the deal said on
Thursday.
The investment, the source said, would be part of a 45
billion-yen capital raising previously announced by Sumco, the
world's second-largest producer of silicon semiconductor wafers.
Sumco declined to confirm the news, saying in a statement
that it was not based on information released by the company.
The fund, Japan Industrial Solutions, was established in
2010. Its major shareholders include Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
UFJ, Mizuho Corporate Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corp
($1 = 80.8350 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edmund Klamann)