Oct 7 Sumitomo Chemical Co plans to double production of semiconductor wafers for smartphone and tablet computer components by the spring of 2013, Japanese business daily the Nikkei reported.

The company will spend about 4 billion yen ($52.2 million) to upgrade and expand a plant in Sodegaura, Chiba Prefecture, , the paper said.

Since smartphones use many more electronic parts than conventional cellular phones, concerns over a wafer shortage are spreading, the Nikkei said.

Sumitomo will install equipment that can produce wafers measuring 6 inches in diameter, which is 2 inches larger than those it makes currently at the plant, the daily reported.

The company is looking to raise sales to 10 billion yen a year by 2015 from 5 billion yen currently, the Nikkei said.

($1 = 76.700 Japanese Yen)