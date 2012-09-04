UPDATE 1-Trump tells CEOs he plans to bring back millions of jobs
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 President Donald Trump told about two dozen chief executives of major U.S. companies on Thursday he plans to bring many millions of jobs back to the United States.
Sept 5 Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd withdrew its plan to build an LCD panel material plant in China amid falling demand for LCD televisions, the Nikkei reported.
The company now plans to invest in developing OEL (organic electroluminescence) panel materials - which consume less power and offer sharper images - and in Petro Rabigh complex, a large-scale petrochemical joint venture in Saudi Arabia, the business daily said.
But with demand for small and midsize LCD panels expected to continue growing amid the increasing popularity of smartphones and other portable devices, Sumitomo has decided to invest more than 1 billion yen ($12.8 million) this fall to boost the output capacity at its South Korean plant about 6 percent, the Nikkei reported.
Feb 23 Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp said on Thursday it had raised its stake in specialty metals maker Arconic Inc to about 13 percent and stepped up pressure for the ouster of Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld.
NEW YORK, Feb 23 A former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc executive and the former chief executive of mail order pharmacy Philidor Rx Services pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges they orchestrated a multi-million dollar fraud and kickback scheme.