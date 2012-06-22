TOKYO, June 22 Sumitomo Corp said on Friday it will sell a 50 percent stake in its unit Jupiter Shop Channel to U.S. investment fund Bain Capital Group.

The Japanese trading house said it aims to expand its TV shopping business in China and other Asian emerging markets by tying up with private equity fund Bain, based in Massachusetts, which has networks in those countries.

Sumitomo did not disclose the value of the sale. (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Michael Watson)