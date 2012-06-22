TOKYO, June 22 U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital will pay 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) to buy a 50 percent stake in Jupiter Shop Channel, a television shopping company, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said.

Bain on Friday said it would buy Jupiter Shop Channel from trading firm Sumitomo Corp but did not disclose terms of the deal.

($1 = 80.2750 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)