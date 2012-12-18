TOKYO Dec 18 Japan's Sumitomo Life Insurance Co is close to agreeing to buy HSBC Holding's 18 percent stake in its Vietnam insurance business for about 30 billion yen ($360 million), a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Sumitomo Life, one of Japan's top four life insurers, and HSBC are likely to agree on the deal by the end of this week, said the source, who declined to be named.

A Sumitomo Life spokesman declined to comment.