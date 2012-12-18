BRIEF-Rolls-Royce says needs to retain a degree of flexibility regarding dividend
* Ceo says needs to retain a degree of flexibility, hence dividend unchanged
TOKYO Dec 18 Japan's Sumitomo Life Insurance Co is close to agreeing to buy HSBC Holding's 18 percent stake in its Vietnam insurance business for about 30 billion yen ($360 million), a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Sumitomo Life, one of Japan's top four life insurers, and HSBC are likely to agree on the deal by the end of this week, said the source, who declined to be named.
A Sumitomo Life spokesman declined to comment.
* Shares indicated down 2.8 pct (Adds share indication, details on regional outlook, rivals, trader comment)
LONDON, Feb 14 Rolls-Royce posted a record reported loss of 4.6 billion pounds ($5.8 billion) on Tuesday as a fine to settle bribery charges and the collapse in the pound from Brexit capped a difficult few years for the British aero engine maker.