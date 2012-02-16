* Plans to expand natural resources assets to $13 bln
* Eyes new oil and gas projects in Brazil, Iraq
(Adds details, analyst iron ore surplus estimate)
TOKYO Feb 16 Sumitomo Corp,
Japan's No.3 trading house, said on Thursday it aims to boost
its natural resource assets such as copper and coal by 40
percent to 1 trillion yen ($13 billion)over the next two to
three years by expanding capacity at existing projects and
acquiring new assets.
Japan's big trading houses are ramping up a natural
resources buying spree using financial firepower bolstered by a
decade-long commodities boom and a yen near record highs.
Sumitomo, previously cautious about investing in upstream
assets, will shift more resources to them from its traditional
trading business, focusing on copper, coal, iron ore and oil and
gas as strategic products, Kuniharu Nakamura, senior managing
executive officer, told a news conference.
"Our net profit has risen in the past few years in line with
an increase in upstream natural resources assets," he said. "We
aim to boost natural resource assets to 1 trillion yen within
two to three years from 700 billion yen now."
Among such projects, an iron ore joint venture between
Sumitomo and Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas will
increase output by nearly five times to 29 million tonnes a year
by 2015. Sumitomo owns 30 percent of the venture, Mineracao
Usiminas S.A.
Sumitomo expects its equity output of copper to rise to over
100,000 tonnes in 2015, up from the current 54,000 tonnes, after
the Sierra Gorda project in Chile starts production in 2014.
It is eyeing new oil and gas development projects in
countries including Brazil and Iraq, Nakamura said.
While a subdued Chinese steel market has lessened the
appetite for iron ore, with the price of the benchmark 62
percent grade .IO62-CNI=SI falling to $137 a tonne from a
record high of $191.9 hit in February 2011, Sumitomo expects
steady demand from China to underpin the market.
"Prices of iron ore last October plunged to $118, but we see
the current level of around $130 as the bottom," a Sumitomo
official said on the sidelines of the briefing
Some analysts expect a rapid supply increase of iron ore in
the global sea-borne market to outstrip demand growth in China
and elsewhere as early as in 2012.
Jiro Iokibe, a senior analyst at Daiwa Securities Capital
Markets, estimates the global sea-borne iron ore market will
swing into a surplus of 7 million tonnes this year, with the
surplus growing to 25 million tonnes in 2013.
Global iron ore production should start increasing at an
even faster pace in and beyond 2013 because Vale, BHP
and Rio Tinto resumed large investments in
mines in 2009 after a hiatus triggered by the Lehman financial
shock in 2008, Daiwa's Iokibe said.
($1 = 78.3350 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)