TOKYO Feb 16 Sumitomo Corp, Japan's No.3 trading house, said on Thursday it aims to boost its natural resource assets such as copper and coal by 40 percent to 1 trillion yen ($13 billion)over the next two to three years by expanding capacity at existing projects and acquiring new assets.

Japan's big trading houses are ramping up a natural resources buying spree using financial firepower bolstered by a decade-long commodities boom and a yen near record highs.

Sumitomo, previously cautious about investing in upstream assets, will shift more resources to them from its traditional trading business, focusing on copper, coal, iron ore and oil and gas as strategic products, Kuniharu Nakamura, senior managing executive officer, told a news conference.

"Our net profit has risen in the past few years in line with an increase in upstream natural resources assets," he said. "We aim to boost natural resource assets to 1 trillion yen within two to three years from 700 billion yen now."

Among such projects, an iron ore joint venture between Sumitomo and Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas will increase output by nearly five times to 29 million tonnes a year by 2015. Sumitomo owns 30 percent of the venture, Mineracao Usiminas S.A.

Sumitomo expects its equity output of copper to rise to over 100,000 tonnes in 2015, up from the current 54,000 tonnes, after the Sierra Gorda project in Chile starts production in 2014.

It is eyeing new oil and gas development projects in countries including Brazil and Iraq, Nakamura said.

While a subdued Chinese steel market has lessened the appetite for iron ore, with the price of the benchmark 62 percent grade .IO62-CNI=SI falling to $137 a tonne from a record high of $191.9 hit in February 2011, Sumitomo expects steady demand from China to underpin the market.

"Prices of iron ore last October plunged to $118, but we see the current level of around $130 as the bottom," a Sumitomo official said on the sidelines of the briefing

Some analysts expect a rapid supply increase of iron ore in the global sea-borne market to outstrip demand growth in China and elsewhere as early as in 2012.

Jiro Iokibe, a senior analyst at Daiwa Securities Capital Markets, estimates the global sea-borne iron ore market will swing into a surplus of 7 million tonnes this year, with the surplus growing to 25 million tonnes in 2013.

Global iron ore production should start increasing at an even faster pace in and beyond 2013 because Vale, BHP and Rio Tinto resumed large investments in mines in 2009 after a hiatus triggered by the Lehman financial shock in 2008, Daiwa's Iokibe said. ($1 = 78.3350 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)